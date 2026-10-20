Aston Villa to battle with Turkish, Saudi clubs and Premier League rival to sign up Argentine playmaker

Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa is linked with a move to Leeds United. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa favourite Emi Buendia is set to be offered a new contract – but time is running out to tie him down.

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Aston Villa are finally getting into gear after a slow start to the season following a summer that ripped the heart out of their team.

An impressive 1-0 win over Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Saturday night was the latest good result in a growing run of good form as Unai Emery’s team begins to come together, with new players settling in all the time.

The summer’s changes meant it was even more important to keep some of the established starters around, and right now there is a lot of talk about getting Emiliano Buendia a new contract. The attacking midfielder has been linked with moves away as he reaches the final 6 months of his contract, but the intent from both sides is to keep him where he is.

Villa prepare to offer Buendia a new contract as rivals circle

TeamTalk report that Villa are “stepping up” their attempts to sign the attacker to a new long term deal, but other teams are prepaing to make their offers in January.

Leeds have a long standing interest and “clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia continue to monitor the situation.” Right now it seems the Argentine is happy to stay at Villa park, where he’s a key player, but those free transfer offers can come in from January, and some will have some pretty monstrous wages attached.

The report claims Villa have a two and a half year deal already on the table for the former Norwich man.