Arteta hails ‘incredible’ Arsenal star after his transformation this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has praised Noni Madueke’s response to a difficult start to the season after the winger played another decisive role in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Hull City.

Martin Odegaard scored the only goal at the Emirates Stadium after 72 minutes, reacting quickest when Kostas Tzolakis saved Madueke’s effort.

Arsenal were far from their fluent best, but the victory moved the defending champions six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arteta praises Madueke’s response to limited Arsenal minutes

As reported by Arsenal News, Arteta believes Madueke has transformed his performances after responding positively to limited playing time earlier in the campaign.

Arteta said of Madueke: “That’s the second part of the story – the first is that you need to earn the right to be able to do that.

“Noni did that, he reacted to not playing often, went away, started to train and was a different Noni.

“He wasn’t going to accept that situation, he meant business, and since then he has been incredible.

“Now you are in that position, he needs to hone and improve it, so let’s see if he can do that.”

Madueke was Arsenal’s most dangerous attacker against Hull, registering five successful dribbles and creating several opportunities.

Sky Sports also reports that he is now averaging 3.57 chances created per 90 minutes, the highest rate of any Premier League player this season.

Madueke’s form is breath of fresh air for Gunners

Madueke’s improvement could be particularly important while Bukayo Saka is unavailable.

Earlier in the season, a January exit was even being discussed. CaughtOffside reported in September that Atletico Madrid and Juventus were monitoring his situation after his limited Premier League involvement.

That possibility now feels considerably less likely.

Madueke has responded exactly how Arteta would have wanted: rather than becoming frustrated, he worked independently during the international break and returned sharper. His passing accuracy, crossing and dribble success have all improved compared with last season.

There is still one obvious area to improve. Madueke had chances to score against Hull and could have made the victory far more comfortable.

But Arsenal now have a winger who is creating chances at an elite rate and increasingly influencing important matches. If he can add more ruthless finishing, Arteta may soon face a genuine selection dilemma when Saka returns.

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