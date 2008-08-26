Liverpool set to CLINCH £2m deal

With Rafa looking to rid his squad of players who simply won’t get much playing time, help ease his wage bill and give him some extra spending money, this deal looks likely to be sealed. With it, a Liverpool veteran looks set to join Blackburn Rovers.

Liverpool defender Steve Finnan was left out of Rafa Benitez’s 18-man squad for the weekend win over Middlesbrough, with reports now suggesting he could be on the move to Blackburn Rovers.

The Ireland international has yet to feature for the Reds this season and with just six days to go until the end of the transfer window, the 32-year-old is reportedly keen to move on. (tribalfootball.com)

£2m-rated Steve Finnan is a ‘does what it says on the tin’-type full back and one who still has a couple of years in him (he did after all start most of the club’s games last season). A move to a Premier League team of the stature of Blackburn Rovers seems like a fine move. The Irishman can look to a Ewood Park move with fresh optimism and the chance of a new challenge. If or indeed when he does leave Anfield, a great many Reds fans will happily applaud his efforts over the past five years.

They will probably be happy to see Pennant move in the same direction but a round of applause may not be needed for that particular exit. Do Liverpool fans think that the club should keep Finnan in case of injury concerns or is it better to let him leave the club and trust to youth if such problems arise?

