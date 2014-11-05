(Video) Back To His Best? Yaya Toure Goal Brings Man City Level Against CSKA Moscow

Manchester City strike back against CKSA Moscow…

Manchester City have found a crucial equaliser against CSKA Moscow, just moments after falling behind in their must-win Champions League clash.

Yaya Toure may have attracted plenty of criticism for his below-par performances so far this season, but he looked back to his best here.

This is what City’s fans want to see from the Ivorian, this is what he’s capable of! A free-kick 25 yards out, Toure addresses the ball in familiar style before nonchalantly stepping up and whipping it into the top corner. Brilliant.