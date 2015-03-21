(Video) GOAL! Bournemouth 3-0 Middlesbrough: Pitman scores from the spot, but did Harry Arter dive?

Bournemouth secured all three points after Brett Pitman scored his side’s second penalty of the afternoon during their Championship game against Middlesbrough, but there was more than a hint of controversy about the incident leading to the decision, as Harry Arter appeared to not receive any contact before tumbling to the ground.

Arter – the scorer of the second goal at the Goldsands – went down in between both Grant Leadbitter, and Albert Adomah, but replays suggested that neither player touched the 25-year-old. That didn’t stop Anthony Taylor pointing to the spot for the second time in the game.

Substitute Brett Pitman stepped up to coolly seal the points for Eddie Howe’s men.