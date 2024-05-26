Tottenham are set to raid Middlesbrough for midfielder Hayden Hackney this summer according to reports.

Spurs are known to be seeking midfield reinforcements as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad in an attempt to get the club back into the Champions League.

Postecoglou’s side started the season strongly but faded towards the end, and missed out on a top four finish to Aston Villa, and instead had to settle for Europa League football.

Spurs target Middlesbrough midfielder

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher with the Blues set to be open to offers for the England international as they aim to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Spurs are expected to part ways with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, whilst there are also doubts over the future of Yves Bissouma, which would leave space for new arrivals in the middle of the park.

The Northern Echo report that Boro midfielder Hackney has been on the club’s radar for some time with the north London club extensively scouting him during the 2022/2023 season.

The report adds Spurs continued to monitor the 21-year-old in the first part of last season, and were linked with a January move, but nothing materialised in the end.

Hackney missed the last three months of the season through injury but that’s not believed to have impacted Tottenham’s interest in the midfielder.

The England under-21 international is a Boro academy product and has already made 69 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

Hackney’s generally deployed as a holding midfielder meaning he could be the ideal replacement for Hojberg.

The Northern Echo add Boro do not want to lose Hackney having lost another of their talents Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa in January.