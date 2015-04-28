Liverpool plotting summer swoop for Manchester City striker

Liverpool are eyeing a deal for Manchester City outcast Stevan Jovetic at the end of the season, as Brendan Rodgers aims to bolster his attack.

The departure of Luis Suarez and injury to Daniel Sturridge has left the Reds hugely short of fire power up top, and Rodgers has conceded that he will have to address their goal-scoring woes in the summer.

Jovetic has struggled for playing time since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in July 2013, and his fate with the Citizens seemed decided when manager Manuel Pellegrini chose to drop the striker from their Champions League squad in January to make room for new signing Wilfried Bony.

The 25-year-old will almost certainly have to look elsewhere if he wishes to play each week, and Rodgers is, according to the Daily Express, keen on acquiring his services.

The forward isn’t likely to command a sizeable fee – but, like Mario Balotelli, could be a risky signing given his unconvincing form.

Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in the Montenegro international.