Man Utd ready £20m bid for Dutch no.1; Louis van Gaal closes in on David De Gea’s replacement

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is resigned to losing David De Gea to Real Madrid in the summer, and Ajax stopper Jasper Cillessen is the Dutchman’s top replacement target.

The Daily Star report that Louis van Gaal asked the Red Devils’ goalkeeping coach, Frans Hoek, to draw up a shortlist of top-class replacements to their current no.1, and Cillessen is the man leading the candidates.

Ajax are reportedly aware of the English giants interest, and are expecting an opening bid of £20m for the 26-year-old to be tabled soon.

In 32 appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie last season, Cillessen kept 12 clean sheets, and boasts superior stats to Santiago Bernabeu target David De Gea in a number of areas:

Chelsea’s Petr Cech, Tottenham Hotspur’s Hugo Lloris and Stoke City’s Asmir Begovic are also [via the Express] said to be on Manchester United’s wish list, but former Netherlands manage Louis van Gaal and his goalkeeping coach favour their country’s no.1 ahead of the Premier League trio.