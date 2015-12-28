Chelsea & Man City face competition from Euro giants for elite manager

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City’s hopes of signing Pep Guardiola at the season’s end have been dented with news that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the Spanish manager.

Guardiola has confirmed that he will be leaving Bayern Munich at the season’s end—with Carlo Ancelotti already in place to succeed him [ESPN]. While it is not impossible that Guardiola takes another sabbatical—as he did when leaving Barcelona—he could well emerge as the most in-demand manager on the market.

The Mirror note that both Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on appointing the legendary coach; the former as Jose Mourinho’s long-term successor and a summer replacement for Guus Hiddink, and City as an upgrade on Manuel Pellegrini, who hasn’t always convinced since moving to the Etihad Stadium.

The Express have also noted that Manchester United are considering the Spanish coach as a potential successor for under-performing Louis van Gaal.

However, both EPL heavyweights now face major competition from PSG, with the tabloid reporting that the reigning French champions have “registered their interest” in the coach.

At this stage, that Parisians—who currently have Laurent Blanc installed as manager—would have to be considered outsiders for the coach.

According to Sport [as per Le 10 Sport], Pep is not considering the capital club as a viable option for next season, as he is unconvinced by the competitiveness of Ligue 1.

With PSG currently a hefty 19 points clear of second-placed AS Monaco, he may have a point.

SEE ALSO:

Arsenal eyeing shock move for Louis van Gaal reject and Bundesliga goal machine

Manchester United must move NOW to nab Mourinho, as Real Madrid circle

European giants circling for Tottenham star; PSG face competition as contract impasse continues