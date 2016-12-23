West Ham set to make January move for controversial former striker who has scored eight goals already this season

Jermain Defoe could be set for a stunning return to West Ham in January after the Hammers added the veteran striker to their transfer wishlist, according to the Daily Mail.

Defoe began his career with West Ham, and fast made a name for himself with his stellar performances at Upton Park. He found the back of the net 41 times in 105 appearances before leaving for direct rivals Tottenham – a move that made plenty of waves in the capital.

The Daily Mail report that Defoe could be set for a shock return to the Hammers. The tabloid believe that Slaven Bilic is preparing a player-plus-cash offer to tempt Sunderland to part with their prize asset.

David Moyes will undoubtedly be willing to lose Defoe, especially to a relegation rival. Defoe has scored eight Premier League goals already this season, behind only Romelu Lukaku, Sergio Aguero, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa in the race for the Golden Boot. To be in such esteemed company at 34-years-old is remarkable, and thus it’s no surprise that West Ham may look to Defoe to solve their striker woes.