Arsenal and Liverpool suffer transfer blow as reported £38M target signs a four-year deal with Ligue 1 giants

Arsenal and Liverpool have missed out on reported Julian Draxler after the German international joined Ligue 1 giants PSG, report Wolfsburg’s website.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Arsenal were alerted by Draxler openly discussing the possibility of leaving Wolfsburg. The Times also reported this week that Jurgen Klopp was interested in bringing the winger to Liverpool.

That speculation has now been put to bed by Draxler officially signing for PSG. Wolfsburg report on their website that the 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the French champions.

As per Eurosport, taking Draxler to Paris set Unai Emery’s side back as much as £38 million, which means Wolfsburg have recouped the majority of the fee they paid Schalke to sign him last August.

It is unclear whether Arsenal and Liverpool will pursue alternative options to strengthen their options on the wing, or they just saw Draxler’s availability as a chance to add one of Europe’s hottest talents to their ranks.