Manchester United could offer star striker a coaching role in a bid to keep him at Old Trafford beyond his current deal

Manchester United will offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic a coaching role to try and convince him to stay at the club, according to the Daily Star.

Ibrahimovic joined United in the summer after his contract with Ligue 1 giants PSG came to an end. It appeared to be one of the astutest acquisitions of the summer, and the Swede has not disappointed. He has scored 11 goals in the Premier League so far this campaign and 16 in all competitions.

The Daily Star report that Ibrahimovic has a clause in his contract at United that the club can extend it for an additional year if they wish to do so; but he may remain at Old Trafford even beyond that. The tabloid believe he has made such an impression since his arrival at the club that United want to groom him as a coach.

The plan, as per the Daily Star, is that Ibrahimovic will join Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff upon his retirement. The only issue, however, is that the way he is playing at the moment – he could be some way off calling time on his playing career.