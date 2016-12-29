Premier League quartet make it nine clubs chasing Real Madrid stalwart who will be available on a free

A whole host of Premier League clubs are monitoring Pepe’s situation at Real Madrid as he looks set for an exit at the end of the season.

The Euro 2016 winner’s current contract expires in June and it’s claimed by The Sun that talks have stalled over a new deal.

Although Los Blancos want to keep the Portuguese international, it looks as though Pepe could be on the move in the summer with Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all interested in acquiring his services.

The 33-year-old has won two La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies during his time in the Spanish capital, and would bring a wealth of experience and quality with him wherever he decides to go to next.

Having helped Portugal to a memorable triumph at Euro 2016 this past summer, his influence is still very strong for both club and country and so he would be an excellent addition for any side regardless of his disciplinary issues.

A move to China had appeared to be the most obvious solution to his problem as he would have certainly earned a big-money deal by following several other top European names to the CSL.

Further, it’s added in the report that there is interest from Italy with AC Milan, Inter, Roma and Napoli also monitoring the situation with a view of pouncing to sign him on a free transfer.

Time till tell as to where he opts to move, but he isn’t short of options and the Premier League would seem like the most likely destination at this stage.