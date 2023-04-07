Arsenal plot summer move for Brazilian attacker with 13 goal contributions

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Porto winger Pepe at the end of the season.

According to a report from A Bola (h/t SportWitness), the 26-year-old winger is on the radar of the north London club and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to pay big money for him.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Portuguese club and he has a release clause of around €75 million in his contract.

Porto are unlikely to let the player leave at a bargain and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can agree on a reasonable fee for him. He has a contract with them until the summer of 2027.

Arsenal need to add more depth in the attacking areas and the 26-year-old Brazilian could prove to be a useful addition.

Pepe can play on either flank and he will add pace, flair and creativity to the Arsenal attack. The Brazilian has 5 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions.

He has a long-term contract at the Portuguese club and Porto are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet. Arsenal will have to come forward with a lucrative offer in order to lure him to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is likely to be tempted to join the north London club and it would be a step up in his career. However, Arsenal could find it difficult to convince Porto during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have been overly reliant on players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be competing in the Champions League next year and they will need a deeper squad. The Arsenal manager needs to bring in someone who will help rotate his front three.

Pepe seems like the ideal acquisition for the Gunners and he could be a backup option to the likes of Saka and Martinelli next season.