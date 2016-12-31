AC Milan interested in loan deal for speedy winger who has played just 27% of Everton’s Premier League minutes this season

AC Milan are interested in signing out-of-favour Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan, according to Sky Sports.

Deulofeu joined Everton on a permanent basis from Barcelona in the summer of 2015. After a successful loan spell in the 2013/14 campaign, former Toffees boss Roberto Martinez forked out, as reported by the Daily Mail, £4.2 million to secure his services.

The Spaniard was widely seen as one of the most exciting prospects produced by Barcelona’s La Masia academy, and thus, as per the Daily Mail, the La Liga giants ensured there was a buy-back option as part of the deal that took him to Goodison Park.

All has not gone to plan for Deulofeu, however, and since Ronald Koeman took the reigns in the summer, he has fallen vastly out of favour. The 22-year-old has played just 460 minutes of Everton’s 1710 of Premier League action so far this campaign, which amounts to a measly 27%.

According to Sky Sports, Serie A giants AC Milan could be set to put an end to Deulofeu’s suffering. They believe that negotiations are already underway to take Deulofeu to the San Siro, but Everton may be unwilling to part with him in wake of Yannick Bolasie’s season-ending injury.

It could well be an interesting January transfer window for Deulofeu and his side.