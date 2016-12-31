West Brom prepared to triple contract rebel’s wages to £60k-a-week even though he has not scored since February

West Brom have made a last ditch attempt to extend Saido Berahino’s contract by offering him triple his current wages, according to the Mirror.

Berahino has not found the back of the net in the Premier League since February, but that is perhaps not a fair reflection of the Englishman’s talents in front of goal. The 23-year-old scored 20 goals for the Baggies in the 2014/15 campaign and also found the back of the net ten times in 11 appearances for the England U21 side.

His talents in front of goal saw him emerge as one of the most exciting of the current crop of English youngsters. However, not all has gone to plan for him recently, with West Brom manager Tony Pulis publicly criticising his form and fitness.

Despite this, the Mirror believe that West Brom are prepared to triple his wages to as much as £60,000-a-week in a bid to fend of interest from Premier League rivals Stoke City.

Berahino’s contract expires at the end of the season, so he needs to make a decision – fast.