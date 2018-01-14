Photo: Hilarious moment £15m star turns up to Manchester United clash 24 hours early by accident

A star turned up to a clash with Manchester United 24 hours early and a teammate was on hand to capture the hilarious moment.

Saido Berahino arrived ready to travel to Manchester United for Stoke’s Premier League a whole day in advance by accident.

Kurt Zouma captured the moment Berahino walked into the Stoke City carpark completely oblivious to the fact that the Manchester United clash was not until Monday evening.

Saido Berahino arrived a day in advance for Stoke City’s clash with Manchester United in a hilarious blunder.

Stoke City defender Kurt Zouma captured the moment on Instagram as Berahino casually strolled into the Stoke City carpark completely oblivious to the fact that he was 24 hours early.

Zouma, who like many of us, couldn’t find the strength to hold in his amusement and bafflement at the striker’s blunder added the caption “Bro the game is tomorrow!!”

In a way, Berhaino’s embarrassing mistake almost personifies Stoke City’s dismal Premier League campaign.

Stoke currently sit 18th in the Premier League and lost their manager Mark Hughes last week after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by League 2 side Coventry City.

Additionally, Berahino himself has had a dismal season. The striker is still searching for his first goal for the side despite now having been at the club for a year since signing from West Brom for £15m in January 2017. (Fee per the Daily Mail)