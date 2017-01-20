West Brom contract rebel granted his wish to leave after the Baggies agreed a £15M fee with Premier League counterparts

The Saido Berahino transfer saga appears to finally be coming to an end after Stoke City agreed a fee with West Brom, according to the Telegraph.

Berahino established himself as one of the most exciting of the current crop of English youngsters during the 2014/15 campaign. He bagged himself 20 goals in 45 appearances for the Baggies, only five players could better his tally of 14 in the Premier League.

However, after showing a clear unwillingness to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Hawthorns, it has looked to be only a matter of time until Berahino leaves the club. Six months from the end of his contract, he will finally get his wish.

As per the Telegraph, West Brom have accepted Stoke’s proposal to secure Berahino’s services. They note that the initial fee agreed is worth £10 million, but that could eventually rise to as much as £15 million.

We likely won’t have to wait long to see Berahino line-up in Stoke colours.