3 top players who could join the Prem from Europe, including two LFC targets, plus Real star wanted by Spurs and Man City

BY CONOR O’HARA

The 1st of January. A date that is held close to the heart of many football fans across the world for one reason only; the beginning of the transfer window! The month that fills us with so much excitement and joy. No matter which team you support, you can always rely on the transfer window to put a smile on your face.

In the weeks leading up to the legendary 1st of Jan, there has been, as always, a lot of speculation of players moving from team to team; especially in the Premier League. In this article, I will be reviewing the three most exciting possible transfers to the Premier League.

3. Christian Pulisic

At a mere age of 18, Christian Pulisic is already leaving his mark in the Bundesliga.

Having been promoted from the Borussia Dortmund academy last season, the American winger has already broke two Bundesliga records. He is the youngest foreigner ever to score in the league, as well as being the youngest player to score two goals in the same match. Both of these records occurred in April 2016 which meant he was 17 years of age. Pulisic is also a regular for the American national team having scored three goals in only 11 appearances, impressing in the majority of them.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the American prospect. Ex-Dortmund Boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on the winger, which is very exciting news for the Reds.

2. Jese Rodriguez

Jese’s stint at French giants PSG can be described as disappointing to say the very least.

He joined from European champions Real Madrid on an initial five-year deal, but that contract could be cut short by four and a half years. The Spanish forward has only made nine league appearances since joining and he has failed to impress in Ligue 1, having only scored one goal; a penalty.

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay out for the out-of-favour winger, which could prove to be an ideal switch for both parties.

1. Isco

Real Madrid playmaker Isco has been at the club since 2013 and has made over 100 appearances, but he has failed to get his name regularly in Zidane’s starting XI. There is no doubting Isco’s talent as an attacking midfielder and he is yet to hit his prime; still aged 24.

He would be a great addition to any club in the Premier League. Tottenham and Man City are monitoring the Spaniard as they prepare their bids in order to secure the midfielder’s signature.

Regular football at a good standard is a must if he is to further his career, and the Premier League is the place to do just that. If Isco does make the switch to England, it will benefit himself and the club lucky enough to sign him.

