(Watch) Arsenal stun Crystal Palace with 2/1,000,000 wondergoal as Olivier Giroud outdoes Man Utd’s Henrik Mkhitaryan

If you are having problems reading this article it is probably because Arsenal fans have broken the internet by overloading Twitter.

Olivier Giroud is one of the sexiest men in football.

And he has just got a hell of a lot sexier after scoring of the most stylish goals in Premier League history.

When Manchester United’s Henrik Mkhitaryan scored against Sunderland with a flying back-heel flick volley on Boxing Day we all watched on in astonishment.

Mkhitaryan was later quoted by The Telegraph saying it was the “best goal” of his career.

It was a one-in-a-million goal for sure.

But no!

Apparently it was more of a two-in-a-million goal because Giroud has only gone and done the same thing six days later.

In fact, sorry Henrik, this one is much better!

Giroud, extra points for going in off the underside of the bar. And for being onside https://t.co/xFCP86rZbF — James Dart (@James_Dart) January 1, 2017

Giroud with arguably the greatest goal to grace the premier league! Enjoy pic.twitter.com/R6w1H78Zxj — Arsenal’s Voice??? (@ArsenalsVoice) January 1, 2017

Giroud

– hits bar

– onside Mkhi

– doesn’t hit bar

– offside Giroud’s Scorpion Kick > Mkhi’s#GoArgueWith2016 pic.twitter.com/M1X91jdOcH — Brian Maktejah ® (@maktejah) January 1, 2017