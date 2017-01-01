(Watch) Arsenal stun Crystal Palace with 2/1,000,000 wondergoal as Olivier Giroud outdoes Man Utd’s Henrik Mkhitaryan

If you are having problems reading this article it is probably because Arsenal fans have broken the internet by overloading Twitter.
Olivier Giroud is one of the sexiest men in football.
And he has just got a hell of a lot sexier after scoring of the most stylish goals in Premier League history.
When Manchester United’s Henrik Mkhitaryan scored against Sunderland with a flying back-heel flick volley on Boxing Day we all watched on in astonishment.
Mkhitaryan was later quoted by The Telegraph saying it was the “best goal” of his career.
It was a one-in-a-million goal for sure.
But no!
Apparently it was more of a two-in-a-million goal because Giroud has only gone and done the same thing six days later.
In fact, sorry Henrik, this one is much better!
Giroud, extra points for going in off the underside of the bar. And for being onside https://t.co/xFCP86rZbF
— James Dart (@James_Dart) January 1, 2017
Video: Oliver Giroud with a stunning goal. #afc pic.twitter.com/DjOgSGLLht
— Arsenal (@AFCvideosHD) January 1, 2017
Giroud with arguably the greatest goal to grace the premier league! Enjoy pic.twitter.com/R6w1H78Zxj
— Arsenal’s Voice??? (@ArsenalsVoice) January 1, 2017
SEE MORE:
Jurgen Klopp watching 68-time England international who wants Liverpool transfer
Man United hoping three-time Euro champ snubs £450k-a-week to sign for Mourinho
Chelsea reject £50m transfer bid, but record 2nd offer incoming, £25m salary could tempt 14-goal hero to leave
Giroud
– hits bar
– onside
Mkhi
– doesn’t hit bar
– offside
Giroud’s Scorpion Kick > Mkhi’s#GoArgueWith2016 pic.twitter.com/M1X91jdOcH
— Brian Maktejah ® (@maktejah) January 1, 2017
Arsenal are reportedly preparing a statement to apologise unreservedly for anyone offended by Olivier Giroud’s utterly filthy goal. #ARSCRY pic.twitter.com/SeKDwZHLwv
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 1, 2017
COMMENTS