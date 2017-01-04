Stoke City striker who is just two goals short of joining the Premier League’s 100 club to be offered unexpected contract extension

Stoke City are prepared to offer striker Peter Crouch an extension to his current contract after his recent resurgence, according to the Telegraph.

Crouch is one of the Premier League’s most illustrious and recognisable players after stints at Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham and Stoke. He is also just two goals short of becoming the latest player to join the league’s ‘100 club’.

He has recently forced his way back into contention at the bet365 arena, and has scored in both of his previous two appearances for Mark Hughes’ side. That good form appears to have prompted Stoke to change their stance regarding a contract extension.

As per the Telegraph, Stoke are prepared to offer Crouch the opportunity to stay on beyond his current deal, which expires in the summer.

The Telegraph note that he will be the 17th Englishman to score 100 goals in the Premier League if he is able to find the back of the net two more times. It looks as though he’ll be given extra time to reach the landmark.