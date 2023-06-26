Peter Crouch claims £200k-a-week striker would make a wrong move joining Newcastle

Former Tottenham and England striker Peter Crouch has had his say on Harry Kane’s future amid ongoing transfer rumours this summer.

The Spurs front-man has been strongly linked with Manchester United, but it’s fair to say they also look unlikely to be able to afford him due to Daniel Levy’s tough negotiating style.

Crouch, speaking on talkSPORT had his say on Kane’s future and tipped Man Utd as a likely destination for the England international.

He was not, however, convinced by the prospect of Newcastle United joining the race for Kane, even if they have just qualified for the Champions League.

“Manchester United is the only real option for Kane,” the pundit said.

“Newcastle is a bit, I would class it as a sideways move. I know they are moving in the right direction and we aren’t sure where Tottenham are.”