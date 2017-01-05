AC Milan transfer news: €5m loan deal offer, star rejects €10m-per-year deal as formal request made for winger

AC Milan have made an impressive start to the season, but it may well require a busy January transfer window in order to help them sustain their run.

Heading back after the winter break, the Rossoneri sit in fifth place in Serie A, just two points adrift of the top three as they hope to secure qualification for the Champions League.

With the Italian Super Cup in their trophy cabinet too after their win over Juventus in Doha last month, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic as the club now plot ways to strengthen their squad this month.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan could move for Lazio forward Keita Balde, with the report suggesting that an initial €5m loan with an obligation to buy could see him leave the Stadio Olimpico.

With their takeover being postponed until March, the Rossoneri are unable to buy him, or any other big-name players, outright in January, and so the loan deal may be a compromise that Lazio are willing to accept.

Elsewhere, as noted by GazzaMercato, Carlos Bacca has turned down an offer worth €10m-per-year from China as he wishes to remain with Vincenzo Montella’s side.

Beijing Guoan are seemingly doing their best to try and prise the Colombian international away to join the star-studded Chinese Super League, but for the time being it looks as though their advances are being rejected despite the significant money on offer.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that Milan have made a formal request for Everton star Gerard Deulofeu, in a similar deal to that involving Balde which would see them sign him on an initial loan deal with a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

According to The Daily Mail, the £10m signing of Ademola Lookman will see the Toffees give the green light for the Spaniard to move on, with the former Barcelona starlet failing to make an impact under Ronald Koeman so far this season.

The 22-year-old has made just four Premier League starts, but he could be set for a more prominent role in Milan with Montella looking to bolster his options in attack with Deulofeu potentially joining compatriot Suso at the San Siro.