(Video) Liverpool star shares harrowing footage of moment saliva was allegedly forced in his ear

Emre Can appeared to be on the receiving end of a dirty school-ground prank during Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

The Reds midfielder took to Instagram earlier today to accuse to Plymouth defender Sonny Bradley of giving him ‘wet willy’.

Can looked rather distressed as Bradley poked a finger – presumably a saliva-moistened one – into his ear at Anfield.

Had Liverpool lived up to expectations in that match and beaten Plymouth, Can probably could have gone through the rest of his career without even crossing paths with Bradley ever again.

However, the 0-0 draw means Liverpool must travel to Devon to face Plymouth in a replay, during which Can may be best advised to wear some sort of lug-protectors.

