Antonio Conte has defensive reinforcements en route as agent confirms centre-back prodigy will be at Chelsea next season

Andreas Christensen’s agent has confirmed that he will return to Chelsea when his Borussia Monchengladbach loan expires at the season’s end, according to the Express.

Christensen has spent the past two seasons on loan in the Bundesliga, and has emerged as one of the best defenders in the league – despite his Gladbach loan being his first taste of professional football.

He is widely regarded as one of the most exciting youngsters in Chelsea’s vast loan army, and it looks as though he will be joining up with Antonio Conte’s squad as of next season.

The Express quote Christensen’s father, who is also his agent, who confirms that his son will return to West London at the end of this campaign: “As it is right now, he’ll be back at Chelsea again this summer. It is important to Andreas that he plays. He will not return to Chelsea just to sit on the bench.”

Christensen is already accustomed to playing in a back three, having done so during his loan at Gladbach. He is dependable at the back, and classy in possession – he could be Conte’s next Leonardo Bonucci.