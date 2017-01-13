AC Milan transfer news: Premier League ace is only January target, homegrown star not joining Juventus

AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has revealed that the club will try to sign Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu this month, but if not, they will stay as they are.

The Rossoneri have enjoyed an impressive first half of the campaign, with Vincenzo Montella and his side lifting the SuperCoppa Italiana last month before advancing to the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Thursday night.

Further, they sit in fifth place in Serie A, just two points off the top three with a game in hand as they continue chase Champions League qualification.

In order to sustain that run though, they would benefit from adding quality to their squad and Deulofeu has emerged as their primary target to bolster their options on the wings.

“On Deulofeu, there’s no news, there are still no answers,” he is quoted as saying by Gianluca Di Marzio. “If he were to arrive, great, otherwise we’ll stay as we are.”

While Suso has come on leaps and bounds so far this season, M’Baye Niang has found life a little tougher and is currently under pressure to keep his place in the team.

Giacomo Bonaventura is an alternative option on the left, but Montella has favoured playing him in midfield this season, and so could do with another wide attacking player.

Deulofeu seemingly fits the bill on a loan deal, but it remains to be seen if Everton are willing to let the Spaniard leave this month.

Meanwhile, Galliani also offered some reassurance to Milan supporters over the future of Mattia De Sciglio, as on-going speculation continues to link him with a move to Juventus.

However, when asked about the rumour, Galliani was dismissive and remains confident that a contract renewal will be agreed upon with the versatile full-back.

“De Sciglio? He has a contract until 2018, we have all the time to renew it. I’ve never spoken with Juventus,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

That will be a relief to Milan fans as they would be left furious if they sold a homegrown player who has come through their youth ranks to a direct rival.