Barcelona fending off trio of PL giants to land 23-year-old future goalkeeping star

Barcelona have reportedly been monitoring Benfica goalkeeper Ederson, but face stiff competition from a trio of Premier League sides.

The 23-year-old has been earning more attention from clubs around Europe in recent months, and it appears as though Barca are ready to throw their hat into the ring.

According to O Jogo, the Catalan giants have sent scouts to watch the Brazilian, although Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City have all done likewise.

Whether it’s initially joining as a back-up option or immediately displacing the current man between the posts, all of the clubs linked with a move have a requirement for a new goalkeeper.

Arsenal may need to bring in another shot-stopper to eventually replace Petr Cech if Arsene Wenger isn’t convinced by his current options, while Claudio Bravo hasn’t been consistent since joining City.

Further, United may feel as though they need a better second option behind David De Gea, while Barca have Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jasper Cillessen but could yet swoop for Ederson if he offers more long-term assurances.

In turn, it sets up what should be a thrilling transfer race as it remains to be seen whether or not the appeal of playing for Barcelona can outdo the Premier League, particularly with Pep Guardiola at City.

Ederson has made 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season, conceding 14 goals but keeping 13 clean sheets as Benfica continue to lead the way in the Primeira Liga and enjoy a seven-point lead over nearest rivals Porto.