Claudio Bravo’s shocking stats suggest that Manchester City may need to look to the market for a new goalkeeper

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo’s stats suggest that Pep Guardiola has a real problem on their hands, report Sky Sports.

Bravo made plenty of headlines when he moved to the Etihad in the summer, after displacing England number one Joe Hart, who subsequently left on loan to Torino. Despite the Chilean’s good distribution, the first port of call for a goalkeeper is keeping the ball out of the back of the net – and he is continually failing to do so.

His shortfalls came to a head during City’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees scored with every shot they had on target.

As Sky Sports reveal, Bravo has faced 24 shots in the Premier League so far this term, conceding 14 goals. His save percentage of 41.67% sees him ranked 20th our of all of the league’s goalkeepers.

Either Bravo needs to improve, or Guardiola needs to look to the market once more.