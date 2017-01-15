Manchester United and Chelsea dealt blow as 17-goal transfer target is set to extend his contract with current club

Edinson Cavani will put an end to speculation linking him with Manchester United and Chelsea by extending his contract with PSG, according to The Sun.

Cavani has firmly establish himself as one of Europe’s deadliest strikers in recent seasons, but this time around has been good even by his standards. The Uruguayan has found the back of the net 17 times in Ligue 1 already this term, more than any other player in any of Europe’s top five leagues.

It appears to have attracted interest from two household names. As per The Sun, both Man United and league leaders Chelsea are keen to add Cavani to their ranks. Antonio Conte’s side could find themselves in need of a striker soon if Diego Costa departs, and United will need to find a long-term solution to Zlatan Ibrahimovic before long.

However, they have been dealt a serious blow in their pursuits of the 29-year-old. The Sun believe that Cavani is set to extend his contract with the French champions until 2020. Mourinho and Conte will have to look elsewhere.