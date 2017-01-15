Real Madrid sign wonderkid from under Chelsea’s nose

Real Madrid have won the race to sign Swedish wonderkid Aleksander Isak.

At least that’s according to Spanish paper Marca, as quoted on Goal. Apparently the 17 year old is all set to sign for Los Blancos despite interest from a number of other parties from all over Europe including Chelsea, PSG and Juventus.

Already a regular for Swedish club AIK Solna, Isak is hot property across Europe, and it seems as though Zinedine Zidane has won a highly coveted prize.

Marca claim that the youngster will sign a 5 year deal, keeping him tied to the Spanish capital for the foreseeable future. He will join fellow Scandinavian prodigy Martin Odegaard, who signed for the club as a 16 year old, on their books.

With plenty of senior action under his belt already, Isak may well be drafted into the “Castilla” team immediately and would be expected to do extremely well, given that side are currently in the Spanish Third Division.