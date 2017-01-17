Chinese giants name astonishing list of European players they have bid for

Chinese club Tiajjiin Quanjing are one of the top names in the Chinese Super League, and the team behind the recent bid for Diego Costa.

Their owner Shu Yuhui has now even listed exactly which European players his team have been bidding for.

Quoted on Goal, Yuhui claimed that beyond Costa, offers had also been made for Monaco’s Radamel Falcao and Benfica’s Raul Jimenez, along with Real’s Karim Benzema.

Furthermore, manager Fabio Cannavaro had asked his boss for Fiorentina striker Nicola Kalinic, who would apparently fit the bill perfectly as a replacement for outgoing former Sevilla forward Luis Fabiano.

Apart from the Costa move, perhaps the biggest one to have been suggested was for PSG’s Edinson Cavani, who Yuhui claims was willing to join Chinese football in this window but was prevented by his club’s hierarchy.

Plenty of Chelsea fans will be praying that Tianjin can push one of these many deals through before Costa’s season becomes too disrupted.