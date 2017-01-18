Manchester United want to extend Zlatan deal – again

Manchester United want Zlatan back next year – and the year after that.

That’s according to reports in the Sun, who claim that the Red Devils want to lock down their star striker for another two seasons after this. They already have an optional extension in place for 2017/18, which Jose Mourinho hinted would be taken up earlier in the season, but now they want to add a second year to that.

It’s testament to the way that the Swedish striker has played since arriving in the Premier League that his contract is effectively being tripled in length after just 6 months, such has been his success.

The rest of the league should be worried too, as the former Inter man appears to be improving each week as he adjusts to the league. He’s already on course to break several records for goals in a debut season – who knows what he could do next year?