Real Madrid to sign €10m wonderkid called better than Zlatan by Swedish press

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing a player considered better than Zlatan Ibrahimovic at his age for just €10m.

According to Spanish football paper Marca, Alexander Isak is expected to make the move to Madrid from AIK this week. He joins just as the last Scandinavian wonderkid Marcus Odegaard, leaves on an 18 month loan to Holland.

The 17 year old has already been given countless comparisons with Ibra, due to their Swedish connections, immigrant roots and lanky frame.

But some in Sweden are even going as far as to say that the youngster is better than the Manchester United forward at his age.

“Isak is better than 17 year old Ibrahimovic” said Markus Wulcan, a Swedish football journalist.

It certainly seems as though the Swedish aren’t as concerned about heaping too much pressure on players too early. For Swedish football fans and journalists there is no higher praise than a Zlatan comparison, so poor Alexander already has a huge amount to live up to.