(Video) Steven Gerrard gives BT Sport pundit serious death stare following joke about Liverpool

What do you when someone makes a sh*t joke?

One option is to fake it and laugh politely.

However, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard chose another way on Wednesday night when fellow BT Sport pundit Neil Warnock dropped some shanter insulting his beloved hometown.

Gerrard was on the panel to talk about his old club, who had just beaten Plymouth Argyle 1-0 in a third-round FA Cup replay.

But the topic of conversation soon turned to the temperature of the studio, which led to jester Warnock questioning the existence of windows in Liverpool.

Gerrard clearly wasn’t amused as he gave the former Crystal Palace, Leeds and QPR manager a serious death stare.

