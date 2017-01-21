(Video) Edinson Cavani bags his 25th goal of the season with stunning free-kick that left the goalkeeper helpless

Edinson Cavani has scored his 25th goal of the season for PSG, and what a goal it was.

The Uruguayan has been in fine form so far this campaign. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s summer exit has allowed Cavani to spread his wings and he has greatly benefited.

This goal may well have been one of the best he has ever scored Cavani appears to have added free-kicks to his already deadly arsenal. Is there anything he can’t do?