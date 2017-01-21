(Video) Fernando Llorente stuns Anfield as Liverpool made to pay for underwhelming display

Many expected Liverpool to steamroll Swansea City at Anfield on Saturday, but it’s proving to be anything but straight-forward for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The visitors played some decent football throughout the first half but it was the hosts who dominated and carved out the better chances.

Klopp didn’t look happy as he came out early for the second half, but his players clearly weren’t as switched on as Fernando Llorente broke the deadlock just two minutes into the restart.

Fernando llorente goal liverpool 0-1 swansea city pic.twitter.com/zK3BeNosBa — Live Sport Games (@onlinegameslive) January 21, 2017

Paul Clement’s side are desperate for points as they plot their escape from the relegation zone, and it was a crucial goal that gave them something to hang on to with the pressure piled on Liverpool to respond.

Although there were flashes of quality from their attacking players, there was a lethargic feel to the team and the atmosphere at Anfield, and what appeared to be a great opportunity to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, quickly turned into a bit of a headache.

Llorente wasn’t done there either as the Spaniard doubled his tally with a towering header to silence a shell-shocked Anfield after some excellent work down the left flank from the Swans, but Roberto Firmino hit back immediately in a frantic few minutes on Merseyside.