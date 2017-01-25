Real Madrid to lose star man to China as he snubs new contract for £246,000 wages in Far East

Real Madrid defender Pepe has reportedly agreed a summer move to China.

As originally claimed by Cadena Cope and re-reported by Sky Sports, the Portuguese centre-back will joined Hebei China Fortune when his current Real deal expires in June.

Pepe, who will be 34 next month, had been offered a new one-year contract by Real, according to Sky, but he turned it down as he wanted a two-year extension.

Sky add that Pepe will earn €15m a year with his new club, nearly tripling his €5.5 salary in Madrid.

Converted to pounds, Pepe will get paid £12.82m annually in China, which equates to weekly wages of just over £246,000.

His new club are coached by former Real Madrid and Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Hebei China Fortune, who were formed in 2010, finished seventh in the CSL last season and their current crop of overseas players include Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho.

Pepe has been at Real since 2007 and has won La Liga and the Champions League twice each.