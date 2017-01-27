West Ham complete the signing of attacking midfielder from Premier League counterpart in deal that could rise to £10M

West Ham United have completed the signing of Robert Snodgrass from Hull City, according to Sky Sports.

Snodgrass has firmly established himself as a Premier League standard of player during his time at Norwich and Hull. The Scotsman has found the back of the net 19 times in England’s top tier. His 21 caps for his country, during which he has scored six goals, are testament to his quality.

It comes as no surprise that Snodgrass has, as reported by Sky Sports, attracted interest from several of Hull’s Premier League counterparts. It looks as though West Ham have won the race.

Sky Sports believe that the Hammers have completed a deal to sign Snodgrass, worth an inital £7 million that could potentially rise to as much as £10 million. They believe that he agreed personal terms with West Ham on Friday and now it is just a matter of time before the two clubs confirm the move.