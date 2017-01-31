Aston Villa launch all-out PL promotion assault with Steve Bruce set for £12m deal to make it eight new signings

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the £12m signing of striker Scott Hogan after having their bid accepted by Championship rivals Brentford.

As reported by Sky Sports, West Ham United have dropped their interest in the 24-year-old, paving the way for Steve Bruce to agree a deal and take him to Villa Park.

It’s claimed that the initial fee will be £9m, with bonuses ensuring that the final figure could rise to £12m as Villa continue their business in January.

Meanwhile, the West Midlands outfit have officially confirmed the capture of teenager Jacob Bedeau from Bury on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Despite making just seven appearances for his former club, the 17-year-old has fetched a fee of £600,000 plus add-ons according to Sky Sports, as Bruce is seemingly building for the future as well as the present.

Breaking transfer news: Pleased to announce the signing of defender Jacob Bedeau from @BuryFCOfficial. #AVFC#WelcomeJacobpic.twitter.com/dq1DNK5dLU — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) January 31, 2017

It comes off the back of a triple signing last week with Conor Hourihane and James Bree arriving from Barnsley, while Birkir Bjarnason was also added to the squad which is dramatically changing in look.

Henri Lansbury and Sam Johnstone also arrived this month, and The Sun claim that Neil Taylor could be joining them from Swansea City with Jordan Ayew heading in the opposite direction along with £5m.

That is likely to be far from the end of the business that Villa do between now and the transfer deadline, as Bruce does his best to build a squad that he believes can put together a serious run of results to snatch a playoff spot this season.

Villa currently sit in 13th place in the standings, but are just nine points adrift of Sheffield Wednesday in sixth ahead of their clash with Brentford on Tuesday night.

The hope will be that all these new faces can settle as quickly as possible in order to get Villa moving in the right direction while the return of top goalscorer Jonathan Kodjia from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations will also be a major boost for the side.