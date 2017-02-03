Jose Mourinho set to welcome £35m Manchester United signing in summer

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Benfica over the transfer of right-back Nelson Semedo in a £35m summer move.

The Red Devils were linked with several targets throughout the January transfer window, but with no new faces arriving at Old Trafford, it’s assumed that Jose Mourinho is preparing another summer splurge.

According to Noticias a Minuto in Portugal, that involves a £35m swoop for Semedo, as he looks to acquire a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia.

While the Ecuadorian international has done an excellent job at right-back for the Premier League giants throughout his time at Old Trafford, at 31, he will need to be replaced eventually.

It seems as though the club have settled on Semedo to fill that role, and the 23-year-old will join United this summer, as per the report.

The Portuguese international has featured in 31 games so far this season, scoring two goals, but he’s established himself as a key player all round and has gained experience of top level football both domestically and in Europe.

As a result, while United had been linked with his teammate Victor Lindelof too, as noted by the Manchester Evening News, it looks as though the right-back slot will take precedence as they look to shore things up at the back moving forward.

In the mean time, Mourinho will be desperate to ensure that he has Champions League football to offer any potential summer signings, but his side currently sit in sixth place in the standings and remain four points adrift of Liverpool in fourth.

With the Europa League returning this month too, tension levels will undoubtedly rise in Manchester but it seems as though the summer recruitment drive is well underway already.