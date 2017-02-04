£50m target prefers Chelsea over Arsenal ahead of possible summer exit

Chelsea have reportedly secured the edge in the race to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer, after it was claimed that he prefers a move to Stamford Bridge.

According to The Telegraph, the Spanish international is the top choice to replace Diego Costa should his compatriot seal a lucrative move to China at the end of the season, with Antonio Conte keen on taking him to west London.

For Morata’s part, he is said to want to leave Madrid at the end of the season due to a lack of playing time and it’s suggested that the La Liga giants are willing to listen to offers of around £50m.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with an interest previously, but it looks as though the Gunners could be about to miss out on another top target as it’s reported that Morata has told friends that he would prefer to join Chelsea if he had the choice.

That comes down to the fact that he is said to be a fan of Conte, with the pair just missing out on working together at Juventus after the Italian tactician left just after signing the forward.

Plenty has to happen before this move becomes a reality, but Morata would certainly be an excellent addition to any squad in Europe if Madrid aren’t able to offer him what he wants.

The 24-year-old proved in Turin that he can find the back of the net consistently if given regular playing time, and further, he has an excellent habit of scoring big goals in important games.

With 10 goals and four assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos so far this season, that’s a pretty impressive contribution considering he rarely starts.

It remains to be seen whether or not Costa leaves Chelsea this summer, and if Morata indeed chooses to leave Madrid and move to London. Arsenal are said to be keen admirers of the Spanish international, and they’ll possibly still hope to beat their Premier League rivals to his signing.