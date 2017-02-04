Chelsea prepare big-money summer move for 22-year-old winger and Conte favourite

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Fiorentina starlet Federico Bernardeschi in the summer, although the Viola are planning to offer him a new deal which could make a switch problematic.

The 22-year-old has continued to establish himself as a key figure in Florence, scoring nine Serie A goals and providing four assists so far this season.

As one of the top prospects in Italy, it’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest, but Calciomercato claim that Chelsea lead the way ahead of the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter.

However, there is a separate factor which could complicate a potential move to Stamford Bridge. As per the report, the Viola are hopeful of agreeing on new terms with the youngster, and they could include a release clause in the new deal.

With his current contract set to expire in 2019, a new deal is necessary, even though it’s added that he has given no indication at any point that he wants to leave the club.

Nevertheless, although the release clause wouldn’t be a popular decision as it would ultimately be interpreted as a concession that Fiorentina expect to lose another prized asset, it would put them in a strong position to get a sizeable profit to reinvest in the squad.

Chelsea being linked with a move is no surprise at all given Conte called Bernardeschi up to his Italy squad for Euro 2016 last summer, and so it’s obvious that he rates the winger’s abilities. In turn, he believes he could make an impression in England and so a move to the Premier League may well come sooner than many thought for the Fiorentina ace.