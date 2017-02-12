Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City player ratings: Player of the year Mahrez gets a 2 as the champions crumble in Wales

Swansea City broke clear of the bottom three with a 2-0 victory over champions Leicester City.

The home side took the lead through the unlikeliest of goal scorers. Alfie Mawson, a 23-year-old centre-back who joined the Swans in the summer from Barnsley, powered past the helpless Kasper Schmeichel with a thunderous volley. What a finish it was from Mawson, he likely won’t score a better Premier League goal than this. To see Mawson’s opener, click here.

Soon before the half-time break, Martin Olsson doubled his side’s advantage. Olsson charged down the left-hand-side and broke into the penalty area. The sheer power on his finish took it beyond Schmeichel and into the back of the Leicester net. You can see the goal that sealed all three points for the Swans here.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Swansea City player ratings: Fabianski 7, Naughton 6, Fernandez, 7, Mawson 8, Olsson 8, Fer 8, Cork 7, Carroll 6, Dyer 5, Llorente 4, Sigurdsson 8.

Leicester City player ratings: Schmeichel 6, Simpson 5, Morgan 4, Huth 5, Fuchs 5, Mahrez 2, Drinkwater 5, Ndidi 4, Albrighton 5, Gray 5, Vardy 3.