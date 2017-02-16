Zlatan Ibrahimovic under pressure to consider options as Manchester United future in doubt

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a stellar first season in England, but he’s reportedly under pressure from his wife to consider a return to Italy.

The 35-year-old has been an influential figure for Jose Mourinho’s side, scoring 20 goals and providing seven assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Having brought some style and flair back to Old Trafford, he is a crucial figure for the current group as they continue to chase down silverware and a spot in the top four in the Premier League.

However, according to Expressen, as per Corriere della Sera, his wife, Helena Seger, is keen to return to Italy, and Milan in particular, as the family still own a property in the city and spent several years there where they were settled and happy.

A return to AC Milan is highly unlikely at this stage as the Rossoneri are set to welcome in new owners next month, and it remains to be seen what direction they take the club in.

Further, a return to Inter is not likely either as Mauro Icardi is the club’s talismanic forward, and it would be difficult to fit Ibrahimovic alongside him.

As noted in the report, Napoli have been touted as a possible destination, with his agent Mino Raiola playing up the possible move in an interview this week by insisting his client has always been in love with the city of Naples.

Whether he would swap Manchester for Napoli remains to be seen though, as he is expected to exercise the option in his one-year contract with United to stay another season and would continue to play a major role for the Red Devils.

However, if he chooses to prioritise his family’s reported wishes, then perhaps Ibrahimovic will be gracing Serie A with his presence once more in the not too distant future to leave United supporters disappointed.