(Video) Manchester City seal incredible win in eight-goal thriller with Monaco

Manchester City secured a sensational 5-3 win over Monaco at the Etihad on Tuesday night in what was a thrilling encounter from start to finish.

While the hosts dominated possession, their opponents were content with breaking with pace and intent which set up a spectacular spectacle.

Raheem Sterling had given City the lead, only for Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe to ensure that the visitors went into half-time 2-1 up.

It was merely just a preview for what was to come though, as Sergio Aguero grabbed an equaliser before Falcao bagged the goal of the game with a sensational finish as he chipped a superb finish over a hapless Willy Caballero to stun the home faithful into silence.

Aguero responded again before John Stones and Leroy Sane made it 5-3 and sealed a memorable win on an incredible night at the Etihad.

Both sides can be heavily criticised from a defensive perspective, but it made it a brilliant encounter for the neutral as they’ll do it all over again next month in the second leg.

City will go into that as the favourites with their slender lead, but if this game was anything to go by, we’re in for a treat next time out with more of the same hopefully on the way.

Unbelievable! @ManCity now lead thanks to John Stones after a crazy game at the Etihad. Is that the winner? #UCL https://t.co/Y0v9Ky3R3A — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2017