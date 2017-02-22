(Video) Claudio Ranieri given massive lift as Jamie Vardy bags crucial Leicester City away goal

If Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri was hoping for a confidence boost away at Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night, he was given a glimmer of hope.

The Premier League champions are in the midst of a relegation battle at home, but they’ve been going well in Europe and they hadn’t even conceded a goal prior to arriving in Seville.

That changed after Pablo Sarabia had given the hosts the lead, but it was Joaquin Correa who doubled their advantage with this tidy finish to make amends after Kasper Schmeichel had saved his penalty earlier.

It looked as though the La Liga outfit and serial European winners were ready to put the tie to bed ahead of the second leg, but the visitors had other ideas.

Jamie Vardy has had a miserable campaign on the whole, but he will relish scoring what could turn out to be an absolutely crucial away goal for the Foxes.

Danny Drinkwater did brilliantly in the build-up to the goal to square for his Leicester teammate, as Vardy hammered his effort into the back of the net to send the travelling fans into a frenzy.