(Video) Victor Wanyama finds the top-left corner with stunning finish to offer Tottenham hope against Gent

Tottenham have been offered hope in their Europa League clash with Gent after Victor Wanyama put them ahead on the night.

Not all has gone to plan for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. They came into tonight’s game looking to overturn a first-leg 1-0 deficit, but despite Christian Eriksen’s early strike, they were pegged back by Harry Kane’s freak own-goal.

They now lead again after Wanyama found the back of the net, but still need a goal if they are to avoid being eliminated from the competition tonight.