Jurgen Klopp given major Liverpool transfer boost over Bundesliga starlet

Liverpool have been given a boost in their reported pursuit of Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic with the club possibly open to a sale.

The Reds have been linked with making a move for the 18-year-old previously, but it has ultimately not led anywhere with Pulisic signing a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit in January.

Although he’s managed just two goals and provided seven assists in 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season, the US international is considered one of the brightest prospects in European football.

However, the problem for Dortmund is that coach Thomas Tuchel has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, which is not a positive thing in terms of developing key players and sharing out enough playing time.

In turn, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted that the situation could force them to consider selling certain individuals, opening the door for Pulisic to possibly move on.

“Especially in the offensive area, we tend to have too many players. Something can happen there,” he told Ruhr Nachrichten.

With Emre Mor, Ousmane Dembele, Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle, Alexander Isak, Shinji Kagawa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all competing for places, it’s no surprise that the German giants have realised that they must reduce numbers.

That headache could now be a blessing in disguise for Klopp, who will hope to use it to his advantage and take Pulisic to Anfield if Dortmund are willing to discuss a deal for him in particular, with The Mirror noting that it could be an opening for Liverpool to make the most of.