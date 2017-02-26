Liverpool scout 20-year-old Ligue 1 starlet as Klopp prepares swoop

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Lyon youngster Maxwel Cornet, and have sent scouts to watch him in action ahead of making a summer bid.

The 20-year-old has performed well for the French outfit this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 33 appearances for the club.

Predominantly deployed on the left wing, the talented ace is also able to play up front or on the opposite flank, and so his versatility is a major positive for the Reds too.

According to the Liverpool Echo, as per Calciomercato, Klopp has received ‘favourable reports’ from his scouts in France who have been closely watching the youngster in action.

Whether it’s enough to ensure that Liverpool make a summer bid remains to be seen, but clearly the club are taking it seriously as they continue to monitor his progress with a possible view of snapping up him and taking him to Anfield.

The French U21 international will hope to finish the season well and continue to impress any watching eyes, with Klopp likely to bring in attacking reinforcements in the summer.

While Sadio Mane has proven to be a major hit for the Reds, others have struggled to match that consistency across the season with Daniel Sturridge continuing to suffer with his injury problems, while Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino have been indifferent in recent weeks.

Whether a 20-year-old unproven talent is the answer is unclear, but with a reputation for being able to develop young players, Klopp and his team must have seen something they like in order to decide that they will continue to watch his progress closely.