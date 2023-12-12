West Ham attacker who only joined last year set to be sold for just £6 million in January

West Ham United are reportedly preparing to cash in on winger Maxwel Cornet.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the winger, who was only signed last year, is a leading candidate to depart the London Stadium.

The side most interested in the struggling wide-man is Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Looking to offer Cornet, who has played less than 120 minutes of football this season, an escape from his London nightmare, Fenerbache are rumoured to be preparing to launch a €7-8 million bid once the January transfer window opens.